Panthers Players To Keep Pounding With Wilks

CHARLOTTE, N. C. — What. A. Week.

Two days after Matt Rhule was fired, the Panthers hit the practice field on Wednesday for the first time in the Steve Wilks era.

While it’s been an emotional few days — players try to turn their focus to their next opponent, the Los Angeles Rams.

WCCB Charlotte’s Kelli Bartik caught up with several Panthers players, who know they still have a job to do and say they will “Keep Pounding” with Steve Wilks, ahd have nothing but respect for their Interim Head Coach.