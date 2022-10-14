Charlotte Woman Wins $150,000 Scratch-Off

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Press Release) — Dionyah Thompson of Charlotte took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won a $150,000 prize.

Thompson bought her lucky Cashword Multiplier ticket from 7-Eleven on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. She claimed her prize at lottery headquarters Friday and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $106,516.

Cashword Multiplier debuted in August with six $150,000 prizes. Four $150,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $62.6 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Mecklenburg County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.