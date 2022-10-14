Edge On The Clock: Polygraph Tests Given To Fishing Contestants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – High-end fashion house Balenciaga has done it again. This time, they created a series of purses designed to look like Lay’s potato chip bags. Models carried the tasty totes at the brand’s Paris Fashion Week show earlier this month. The zippered leather clutches were styled in four flavors: Original, Salt and Vinegar, Lime, and Flamin’ Hot. They’ll reportedly sell for $1,800.

Plus, there’s something strange going on in an Oregon neighborhood, just in time for Halloween. Sony Pictures and vacation rental company Vacasa have teamed up to offer a stay in the Ghostbusters firehouse. The building is a replica of the one featured in the comedy classic, but in Portland instead of New York City. The rate is just $19.84 a night, in honor of the year the movie debuted. You can reserve it starting October 21st.

And, a North Carolina fishing tournament is taking extreme measures to prevent cheating. They’re using polygraph tests to keep contestants honest. The U.S. King Mackerel Tournament in Southport started using the tests after two fishermen were caught cheating at a tournament a few weeks ago. The winner of tournament had to pass the lie detector to walk away with his more than $50,000 prize.

