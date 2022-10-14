Jan 6 Committee Subpoenas Trump: Will He Ultimately Be Charged?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The insurrection investigation reaches new heights. The U.S. House Select Committee looking into the Capitol riots will subpoena former President Donald Trump. The panel voted unanimously during their hearing Thursday to summon the former president to testify during a public hearing. They also plan to seek documents directly from Trump. Political experts do not expect the ex-Commander in Chief to comply with the subpoena. The action could trigger a lengthy court battle.

Committee vice chair Liz Cheney argued every American is entitled to answers. Thursday’s hearing was the select committee’s last before November’s midterm elections. Lawmakers presented new evidence of Trump’s premeditated plan to declare victory no matter the election result. The panel also showed never-before-seen footage of congressional leaders during the January 6th riot. The video shows House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and senate majority leader Chuck Schumer talking to governors in Virginia and Maryland, trying to get other jurisdictions to come help. Pelosi says, “Oh my gosh. They’re just breaking windows, they’re doing all kinds of, it’s really, they said somebody was shot. It’s just horrendous. And all at the instigation of the President of the United States.”

Later, the footage also shows senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP leaders ask the Attorney General for help. The panel itself can’t bring legal charges against Trump, but its mission has been to uncover the full extent of Trump’s lack of action during the riot, and his attempt to stop the transfer of power.

Our question of the night: do you think Trump will be charged?

