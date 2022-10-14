Volunteers Create Outdoor Space at Housing Community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Rise on Clanton, a permanent supportive housing community, has a new outdoor space for residents. It’s all thanks to the help of Lowe’s.

Nonprofit organization Roof Above hosted a volunteer event Friday to help finish the Patio Project at The Rise on Clanton in South Charlotte. Volunteers helped transform the old pool area into an outdoor gathering space.

The project is one of 100 community-nominated impact projects that were selected as part of this year’s Lowe’s Hometowns Program. The Lowe’s initiative serves as the first of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities it serves.

Roof Above opened The Rise on Clanton this past summer, after converting an old hotel into 88 studio apartments. The building provides affordable and permanent supportive housing to tenants who are coming out of long-term homelessness.

“Many people we serve have been outside or sleeping outside for long periods of time, so we’re excited to add something to this space that can still connect folks to nature and provide a safe way for folks to be outside,” said Liz Clasen-Kelly, the CEO of Roof Above.

The Lowe’s Hometowns Program has projects spanning 40 states and Washington, D.C. to help restore and revitalize spaces that serve as the hubs and heartbeats of communities. This year’s projects include 31 community centers, 17 shelters, 10 parks or outdoor spaces, nine safe or affordable housing accommodations, nine schools, seven gardens, five animal services buildings, four playgrounds, three first responder facilities, three food pantries and two cultural preservation projects.