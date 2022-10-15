The City Of Monroe Celebrates Halloween Early

MONROE, N.C. — Halloween is just a little more than two weeks away and some people are already getting in the spooky spirit. The City of Monroe held its annual Halloween Happenings event today.

It featured activities, games, arts and crafts, cotton candy, inflatables and even a petting zoo.

Competitors could also take part in the 2022 Turkey Barbecue Competition.

“It’s just a lot of fun. And that’s what I think this competition is, it’s mostly fun,” said Judd Starling, a Union County local. “Nobody’s really big time BBQ experts, we’re just a lot of guys having fun, getting to talk to the people and that’s what’s making it all special.”

People also wore their best costumes to the event for a costume contest and all the fun wrapped up at 2 p.m.