Families Gather At Truist Field’s Annual Pumpkin Patch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –Saturday some families had some fresh new pumpkins ready for carving, thanks to the Charlotte Knights.

The Knights turned Truist Field in Uptown into a pumpkin patch Saturday. Thousands of pumpkins were placed in the outfield for people to choose from.

There were also fall-themed treats shopping, live music, photo opportunities, and a pumpkin decorating station.

This is the third year for the event and three dollars from every pumpkin sold will go to Charlotte Knights Charities.