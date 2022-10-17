ACOSTA Heating, Cooling, and Electrical Celebrates 50th Anniversary

1/6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — ACOSTA Heating, Cooling, and Electrical has been Charlotte’s premier home comfort company since 1972.

Fifty years is a milestone most companies don’t achieve. ACOSTA celebrated on Saturday, October 15th with a gathering of friends, vendors, relatives, employees, and valued clients.

The event was held at Truist Park’s Luxury Lounge. The goal was to honor Zeke Acosta, the Founder. Zeke has achieved great respect and admiration from his friends and colleagues. Zeke came to America with his mother during the height of the Cuban Missile Crisis when he was 12-years-old. His dad was not allowed to come and he had to learn English and adapt to totally new surroundings in a foreign country.

In 1972, at the age of 22, Zeke started his dream working from his home. Hardwork, perseverance, and excellent service motivated Zeke and his employees. Today, his daughter Lauren is taking over day-to-day management responsibilities with over 50 employees.

After 50 years, Zeke is enjoying well deserved rest from the day-to-day duties and loves spending time with his adorable grandchildren.