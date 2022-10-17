American Cancer Society’s Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk To Be Held October 30th

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® walk will be held Sunday, October 30, at Symphony Park, South Park in Charlotte at 11 AM. Thousands of cancer survivors, their families, and supporters will walk along the boardwalk and park to bring awareness to what is now the most diagnosed cancer in women worldwide. More than 15,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in the Carolinas alone.
Since 1993, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Over the past two decades, the 3- to 5-mile noncompetitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.
Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® celebrates survivors and thrivers, funds lifesaving breast cancer research, and is committed to advancing health equity through programs and services, believing that all people have a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from breast cancer – regardless of how much money they make, the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, gender identity, their disability status, or where they live.
“Events like Making Strides (Against Breast Cancer) are so important for the community,” said Lisa Studley, co-chair of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Charlotte. “We raise funds for breast cancer research and to support breast cancer patients with programs such as rides to treatments and a 24/7 toll-free number for support. The walk brings patients, caregivers and people who have lost loved ones together so they do not feel helpless, and gives us a purpose, and a reason to celebrate and honor our loved ones.”
The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone. While breast cancer deaths have declined steadily in the last three decades, experts say Black women are still less likely to be diagnosed than white women and are 41% more like to die from breast cancer.
- Know your guidelines. ACS recommends breast cancer screening for women at average risk beginning at age 45, with the option to begin at age 40. More information is available on cancer.org.
- Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among US women after skin cancer.
- It is the second leading cause of cancer death among women overall, after lung cancer, but the leading cause of cancer death among Black and Hispanic women.
- In 2022, approximately 287,850 women in the US will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer and 43,250 will die from the disease.
- In total, the death rate dropped by 43% between 1989 and 2020, translating to more than 460,000 fewer breast cancer deaths during that time. This progress is due to earlier detection through screening and increased awareness, as well as advances in treatment.
- ACS is currently investing more than $69 million in breast cancer-specific research through 153 grants (as of September 2022.)
- In the last 30 years alone, ACS has invested more than $422 million in breast cancer research.