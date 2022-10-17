American Cancer Society’s Annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk To Be Held October 30th

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society’s annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® walk will be held Sunday, October 30, at Symphony Park, South Park in Charlotte at 11 AM. Thousands of cancer survivors, their families, and supporters will walk along the boardwalk and park to bring awareness to what is now the most diagnosed cancer in women worldwide. More than 15,000 women are expected to be diagnosed with breast cancer this year in the Carolinas alone.

Since 1993, the American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® campaign has united communities, companies, and individuals with a collective goal to end breast cancer as we know it. Over the past two decades, the 3- to 5-mile noncompetitive walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement – providing a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer® celebrates survivors and thrivers, funds lifesaving breast cancer research, and is committed to advancing health equity through programs and services, believing that all people have a fair and just opportunity to live a longer, healthier life free from breast cancer – regardless of how much money they make, the color of their skin, their sexual orientation, gender identity, their disability status, or where they live.

“Events like Making Strides (Against Breast Cancer) are so important for the community,” said Lisa Studley, co-chair of Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Charlotte. “We raise funds for breast cancer research and to support breast cancer patients with programs such as rides to treatments and a 24/7 toll-free number for support. The walk brings patients, caregivers and people who have lost loved ones together so they do not feel helpless, and gives us a purpose, and a reason to celebrate and honor our loved ones.”

The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone. While breast cancer deaths have declined steadily in the last three decades, experts say Black women are still less likely to be diagnosed than white women and are 41% more like to die from breast cancer.