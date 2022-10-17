Coldest Air of the Season Arrives Early this Week

AM Headlines:

Freeze Warnings for the Mountains tonight

Freeze Watch north of I-85 Tuesday night

Wednesday AM will have the coldest temps since April 10 (192 days)

Isolated showers are possible today

Breezy post front = bitter cold tonight

Temps struggle to break out of the 50s Tuesday/Wednesday

Warmer by the weekend Discussion:

A strong cold front is moving through the region this morning. A few sprinkles are possible ahead of the front, but the bigger story will be the wind and cold. Breezy today with gusts up to 30 mph for the mountains and 20-25 mph gusts across Piedmont. Temps will plummet into the 20s tonight for the high country with a freeze warning in place from midnight until noon Tuesday. Wind chill will make it feel like the 30s Tuesday morning across the rest of the region. Highs will struggle to break of the 50s Tuesday afternoon. Temps will tumble into the 30s overnight for the Piedmont. A Freeze Watch goes into effect for areas north of I-85 Tuesday night. It will feel like the teens and 20s with the breeze Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Temps will remain cold through Thursday morning before a warming trend takes over. Highs will reach the low 60s Thursday with lows falling to the upper 30s overnight. The weekend brings on more seasonable temps with highs reaching the mid-70s by Sunday.