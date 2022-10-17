Edge On The Clock: Teen Swallows Dog Squeaky Toy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A 13-year-old in Texas became a squeaky toy himself after accidentally swallowing a dog toy. Fortunately, he was able to breathe the whole time and doctors were able to safely remove the squeaker.

Plus, the Southeastern Conference is fining the University of Tennessee $100,000 after fans stormed the field after beating Alabama. After the Volunteers 52-to-49 win on Saturday, fans took down the goalposts and dumped them in the Tennessee River nearby. Tennessee Football tweeted Sunday that it’s raising money to replace the goalposts.

The donation amounts are tongue in cheek: $16, for the number of seasons since Tennessee beat Alabama, $52.49, for the final score, or $1019.15, for the capacity of the sold-out stadium. As of Monday afternoon, more than $95,000 of the $150,000 goal had been raised.

And, K-pop band BTS is taking a break, so that all seven members can complete their service in the South Korean military. Their label Big Hit says the band plans to get back together in 2025. The group’s oldest member, Jin, plans to enlist as soon as his solo project is rolled out later this month. Under South Korea’s conscription system, the country requires all able-bodied men to serve at least 18 months in the armed forces by age 28, due to ongoing threats from North Korea.

