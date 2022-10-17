Edge On The Clock: Terrifier 2 Horror Movie Getting Gruesome, But Positive Reviews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Gruesome, but positive, reactions to the new Terrifier 2 movie. One person tweeted, “My friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommend.” Another said, “The guy behind me passed out cold n crashed into my chair,” and, “I heard a guy puking hard & loud in the bathroom.” Another wrote, “Terrifier 2 is so gory I puked in my popcorn.”

Plus, a brain surgery patient puts on a live performance from the operating table. Images shared from a hospital in Italy show an alert patient playing the saxophone, as surgeons worked to successfully remove a tumor from his brain. So-called “awake surgeries” like this one allow surgeons to perform complex procedures on the brain, while monitoring in real time any effect on the patient’s neurological functions.

And, a creative but somewhat creepy way of preserving baby teeth. A woman named Claire Linkhart from Ohio discovered little carved beavers in her husband’s childhood bedroom. The beavers’ toothy smiles are made from the baby teeth of her husband Rob, and his brother Adam. Linkhart says she was totally shocked to find them, and wondered how such a treasure could be left out of their relationship. She says her husband’s late grandmother had them made at a craft fair. The video of the little carved beavers has more than 7 million likes on TikTok.

