Man Wrongfully Fired From Wendy’s Will Be a Police Officer For a Day

STANLEY, N.C. — Dennis Peek, the man with Down syndrome who was wrongfully fired from Wendy’s will get to be a police officer for the day.

On Thursday, Dennis Peek will be sworn into the Mount Holly Police Department. He’ll get a uniform, get to ride in the patrol car and check in on local businesses.

Peek is also has a retirement party scheduled for November 5th at 2pm at Harper Park in Stanley.

You can send him letters or cards to P.O. Box 183, Mount Holly, NC 28120.