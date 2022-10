SALISBRY, N.C. — A spokesperson with the Rowan-Salisbury School District says that all fifteen children were not injured.

They say that the bus was on Long Ferry Road near Interstate-85 when another vehicle ran a stop sign and crashed into the bus.

First responders made sure the kids were uninjured before putting them on another bus.

The district said, “We take the safety of our students very seriously, and we are thankful that no students were injured in this incident.“