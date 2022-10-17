Should Mass Shooters Be Named?

RALEIGH, N.C. – We’re learning more about the victims of a mass shooting in Raleigh. The Raleigh Police Department says the 15-year-old suspect shot and killed five people Thursday, and critically injured others. The crime scene extended more than two miles throughout eastern Raleigh, from neighborhood streets to a nearby greenway, ending in a standoff where the suspect was critically injured.

The department identified the five victims, their ages ranging from 16 to 52. The Raleigh community is grieving. Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin says, “We must stop this mindless violence in America. We must address gun violence. We have much to do and tonight, we have much to mourn.”

Officials say the suspect is a 15-year-old male. He’s in critical condition. Because he is a minor, his name has not been released. The Wake County DA has filed a juvenile petition against him, so he could be tried as an adult.

Our question of the night: should shooters be named?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson