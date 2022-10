CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The Guinness World Records has just named Dr. Howard Tucker the world’s oldest doctor. Tucker is 100 years old and has no plans of retiring. He practices medicine in Cleveland, OH. He received the honor in 2021. The doctor works full-time and begins his day at 9 a.m. and ends at at 6 p.m.. When he contracted Covid-19, he still worked. He consulted with his patients on ZOOM.