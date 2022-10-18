Clover Schools on Two-Hour Delay

CLOVER, S.C. — A significant water main break occurred on highway 321, which impacted a large portion of Clover School District.

If further issues arise as they finish the repairs, CSD could have to cancel schools, but at the current time, Clover School District will be on a two-hour delay.

The Town of Clover will likely have a boil water notice for up to two days.

The elementary schools will start at 9:30 a.m. The middle schools will begin at 10:00 a.m., and the high school will start at 11:00 a.m.

The food services department will implement all safety measures for food preparation, including boiling water. Additionally, the district will provide bottled water to all schools impacted. Bethany Elementary, Crowders Creek Elementary, Oakridge Elementary, and Oakridge Middle School are the only schools not affected by this break.