Cold Blast Will Send Temps Near Freezing

AM Headlines:

Freeze Warning until noon for the Mountains and Northern Foothills

Freeze Warning 2am – 9am Wednesday for the rest of the foothills and Piedmont

Frost Advisory 3am – 9am for Lancaster and Chesterfield Co

Temps will struggle to get out of the 50s today

A few flurries for the Mountains are possible as temps top out in the 30s

Coldest nights: Tonight, Wednesday night

Temps begin to warm late week

Pleasant and dry Fall Weekend Forecast Discussion:

Coldest temps of the season knocking on our door. A freeze warning remains in effect for the mountains and foothills until noon today. Some flurries are possible midday for the mountains. Temps elsewhere will struggle to break out of the 50s — 20-25 degrees colder than yesterday. Temps will fall quickly tonight with lows falling into the low to mid-30s. A freeze warning goes into effect from 2am – 9am for all but Lancaster and Chesterfield counties which are under a frost advisory. A breeze out of the northwest will make it feel even colder tonight. Winds begin to die down, tomorrow but expect another cool day with highs in the upper 50s. Overnight lows once again fall near freezing. Expecting more frost Wednesday night as winds calm. Temps start to recover Thursday with highs reaching the low to mid-60s, but some patchy frost still possible Thursday night as lows bottom out in the mid to upper 30s. The weekend will bring on more seasonable temperatures. High pressure will keep us dry with highs reaching the low to mid-70s and lows back into the 40s by Saturday night.

Fun Facts:

The last time temps dropped below 34F was April 10, 2022

If temps drop below freezing in Charlotte overnight – it will be a top 5 fastest Fall freeze on record.

10/9 2000 31 10/14 2006 32 10/18 2002 31 10/19 1948 31 10/19 2009 30 You need calm winds for frost to form. This prevents the atmosphere from mixing, allowing supercooled temps to settle and a thin layer of frost to form.

Even a breeze of 3-5 mph could limit frost development.

This is why Wednesday PM – Thursday AM is the better window for us to see frost.