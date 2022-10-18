Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize

SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him.

“I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for 5X the points on $5 scratch-offs so I got that one.”

Stefanick, a 48-year-old neurologist, bought his lucky Hot 5’s ticket from the Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue in Salisbury.

“When I realized how much, I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I walked out to the car in a state of shock and called my parents.”

Stefanick said he likes playing the lottery with his parents, Andrew Stefanick and Dunyia Stefanick of China Grove.

“I bought the ticket but we all play together,” he said. “Any major amount we split three ways.”

The Stefanick family stopped by lottery headquarters Monday to claim their prize. Andrew Raymond Stefanick received $66,680 and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $47,350. His parents each received $66,660 and took home $47,336 after taxes.

Andrew Raymond Stefanick said he will use his winnings to do some home repairs.

The Hot 5’s game debuted in July with five top prizes of $200,000. Two $200,000 prizes remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how $7.4 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Rowan County in 2021, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.