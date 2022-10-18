Samaritans Feet Delivers Donated Shoes and Supplies To Hurricane Ian Survivors

1/3

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-based Samaritans Feet is answering the call for help after Hurricane Ian devastated parts of southwest Florida. On Tuesday, the relief organization distributed 10,000 pairs of shoes in Fort Myers, Florida, one of the hardest hit areas.

The shoes are part of Samaritan’s Feet global goal of #10MillionShoes which the charity will reach by mid next year. The shoes left the Charlotte headquarters Wednesday and the shoe distribution was Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Broadway Community Church in Fort Myers, FL. Families impacted by Hurricane Ian will receive new shoes and other supplies.

The shipment contains:

10,000 Pairs of New Shoes

28,000 Pairs of New Socks

1,000 Shirts

Other miscellaneous items like hats, backpacks, purses, etc.