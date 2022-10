CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A blockage of wipes and paper towels is being blamed for a sewage leak in East Charlotte. According to a release by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, staff discovered the wastewater overflow near Eastway Middle School on Norland Road.

CMS says an estimated 4,000 gallons reached an unnamed tributary to Briar Creek in the Catawba River Watershed on Tuesday.

The Division of Water Resources was notified.