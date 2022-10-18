Tom Brady Compares Football Season To Military Deployment

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tom Brady is offering some new insight into his mindset about football and home life, and it’s ruffling some feathers. On his Let’s Go podcast on Monday, Brady said, in part, “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military. And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. There’s only one way to do it.’”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion continued, saying that his strong competitive spirit often takes over when he’s dealing with the long hours in the league.

This is just the latest in what has been a rocky year for the couple. In September, Gisele opened up to Elle magazine about Tom coming out of retirement. She told the magazine that she was concerned for his safety, and wished he was more present in their family. She added that she has done her part, stepping back from her career to take care of their kids and supporting him in his dreams. The couple has reportedly been living separately for the past couple months after a huge fight. Earlier this month, the two reportedly hired divorce attorneys. And, Tom was spotted without his wedding ring this past weekend, on his way to Robert Kraft’s wedding.

At this point, with what’s been reported about the marriage of the two mega stars, our question of the night is: are you Team Tom or Team Gisele?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kaitlin Wright