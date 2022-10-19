2nd Annual Bradley And Nikki Bozeman Foundation Halloween Event

CHARLOTTE, NC — Come join your favorite Panthers players for a night full of fun and fright! Join the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation on Monday, October 24th at Fahrenheit. Special guests include Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore, Baker Mayfield, and many more of your favorite Carolina Panthers!

While at this all-inclusive event, you can dance the night away as well as bid on one-of-a-kind silent auction items, or enjoy a drink with friends on the patio and take in spectacular views.

Learn more about the event and purchase tickets here.

100% of proceeds go to benefit the Bradley and Nikki Bozeman Foundation’s SYNC Snack Program in Charlotte.