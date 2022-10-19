Celtic Music Weekend Happening This Saturday And Sunday At The Carolina Renaissance Festival

CONCORD, NC (News Release) — Celtic Music Weekend is happening this weekend at the Carolina Renaissance festival! Special guest musicians Magnus & Maggie join Festival minstrels to present a bevy of your favorite Celtic music! Don’t miss CRAIC and The Reelin Rogues! Win tickets for a return visit and much more!

CRAIC performs 4 times each day at the Edgewood Stage. The Reelin Rogues perform 4 times each day at the Tree Top Stage.

Hunky Highlanders are encouraged to show their stuff in the Men of Skills Competition! Contests include a Test of Strength, a Test of Confidence, and a Test of Skill. All in good fun! Prizes will be awarded. Contest 3:00 p.m. at The Haven (beyond the Edgewood Theatre).

For more information and to purchase tickets please visit carolina.renfestinfo.com.