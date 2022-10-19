Dressing Like Dahmer: Should Some Halloween Costumes Be Off Limits?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – eBay has banned the sale of costumes portraying Jeffrey Dahmer, for violating its policy on violence and violent criminals. Items that have been posted on eBay include an orange jumpsuit with a mask based on actor Evan Peters’ portrayal of Dahmer in the Netflix series, and glasses that look like the ones worn by Dahmer.

Buzzfeed reports that the company policy states, sellers are banned from listing items that “promote or glorify violence” or are associated with violent individuals, the acts for which they gained notoriety, or crime scenes from the past 100 years.

Simone Biles agrees with eBay: ditch the Dahmer costumes. She tweeted: “I’m just gonna go head and say it, put the Jeffrey Dahmer costumes back in the closet. We ain’t having it!!!!!!”

Our question of the night: Should some Halloween costumes be off limits?

