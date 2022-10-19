Lithium Battery Company To Create 200 Full Time Jobs In Kings Mountain

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Two battery component processing and manufacturing facilities are coming to North Carolina thanks to funds provided by the President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The Biden-Harris Administration announced it is awarding two North Carolina companies $249 million dollars to help North Carolina expand its manufacturing footprint. One of the companies will be set up in Kings Mountain. The other in the Piedmont Region.

President’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and the electrical grid and for materials and components currently imported from other countries.

North Carolina Project Summaries

Albemarle’s project’s infrastructure and associated jobs will help create a cornerstone of the U.S.-based lithium battery supply chain and provide critical support for the electric vehicle market. The 200+ full-time highly skilled jobs in mineral processing will be located in Kings Mountain, supported by a dedicated mineral processing operator training program at Cleveland Community College through a $5M grant, a minerals lab research program at Virginia Tech through a $1.5M grant, and a minerals pilot plant and engineering training program at North Carolina State University’s Asheville Minerals Research Lab through a $1.5M grant.

Applied Materials anticipates hiring ~90 full-time employees and ~350-400 contingent workers including construction-related jobs.

20 other companies will receive a combined $2.8 billion to build and expand commercial-scale facilities in 12 states to extract and process lithium, graphite and other battery materials, manufacture components, and demonstrate new approaches, including manufacturing components from recycled materials.