President Biden Announces Plan To Bring Down Prices At The Pump

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Relief at the pump may be in sight now that President Biden has announced his administration’s plan to bring down prices. The Biden Administration announced 3 steps it plans to take that will impact how much we pay for gas.

The plan includes selling off 15 million barrels of oil. The White House also plans to purchase oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve once prices fall. The president also plans to call on oil companies to pass some of their profits on to customers.

The national average for gas dropped by 3 cents over the last week. Now, it’s down to $3.85, which is about 50 cents higher than this time last year.