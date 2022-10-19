Shootout Erupts In Front of CMS School Bus, Suspects in Custody

(UPDATE Oct 19, 2022):

Police have identified and charged four people in connection to a road rage incident that happened on West Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. The suspects have been identified as: Fredrick Dickson, 21, Messiyah McManus, 19, Timmie Smith, 21, and Arthur Kirkpatrick, 21.

Dickson is charged with discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle, resist/delay/obstructing officers, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony speeding to elude.

McManus is charged with discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, resist/delay/obstructing officers.

Smith is charged with discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle, resist/delay/obstructing officers.

Kirkpatrick is charged with discharging a firearm into a moving vehicle, resist/delay/obstructing officers.

CMPD says shortly after 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1600 block of West Boulevard for a road rage incident where shots were fired from a black Dodge Charger into another vehicle. The shooting happened near a CMS bus that was traveling in the same direction on West Boulevard near Remount Road. The bus was not struck and no injuries were reported. The vehicle that was struck by gunfire had one person inside. We are told that person was not injured and did not return gunfire. When officers located the suspect vehicle a short chase occurred. The chase ended on Old Pineville Road around 10 p.m. Two firearms were recovered, and one had been reported stolen.

UPDATE Oct 18, 2022 10:30 p.m.

CMPD says they have five suspects in custody after a shootout on West Blvd at Watson Drive. Officers say one suspect had a gun, and another suspect was bitten by a K-9 during the apprehension. Surveillance video showed that shots were fired from a black Dodge Charger. Police think the shootout stemmed from road rage. It happened near a school bus, but the bus was not struck and no one was hurt. Another car was hit by gunfire, but police said the driver was not hurt. Police found the Dodge Charger around 10 p.m. and took the suspects into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY

CHARLOTTE — A shootout between two vehicles erupted in front of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus carrying students home from Quail Hollow Middle School, according to CMS spokesperson.

No one was hurt and all students made it home safely Wednesday evening before 7:30 p.m. , the spokesperson said. The shooting happened on Watson Drive and West Boulevard around 6 p.m.

Here is the statement that the principal of the school sent out just after the students witnessed the shootout:

Good evening families, This is Principal McNeil calling to make you aware of an incident that took place near your student’s bus. Your student and the bus driver are physically safe and will be home as soon as possible. We have very little confirmed information; however, the police are currently investigating the matter. We will have counselors at school check in with students in the morning to care for their emotional well-being. Thank you, as always, for your partnership to care for our students. Please do not hesitate to reach out with any specific questions or needs related to your student.

WCCB has reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police for more information.