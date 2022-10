CHARLOTTE, N.C.– We can’t avoid stress but we can manage it better. Stress Management Coach, Carenda Deonne-Beamon says we wear masks to hide the stress we’re feeling, but wearing them can have frightening effects for us.

Zombie Mask- Restless, wanderer, clumsy Clown Mask- Not taking things seriously Skeleton Mask- Ignoring self-care

You can find more information at www.carendabeamon.com.