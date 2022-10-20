Bahakel Sports Game Of The Week Preview Between Independence And Rocky River

CHARLOTTE, NC – “We all have the same goal and that is to make Rocky River the best program in Charlotte and the state,” says Tyson Fernandez, Rocky River Head Coach.

Tyson Fernandez was named Rocky River Head Coach the week before summer practices began.

Fenandez says, “I think the biggest thing is giving our athletes the opportunity to be successful, not to overload them with to many formations, schemes and that nature. Just keep it simple. Have fun and fly around and let the good things happen.”

It has been a rocky season for Coach Fernandez and the Ravens. Even though they are one and seven, the players get what the coach is trying to teach them.

Rocky River Senior, Jamare Knox, says “We want to change. We want to build a championship team. He brings that motivation that we need and we are just working hard out here.” Jamarion Anderson, another Senior said, “You know we are getting after it. We are tired out there but we are getting better and we are building.”

The Ravens take on a Patriots team led by second year Head Coach, D.J. McFadden.

Josh Iseah, a Patriots Senior said, “He is a great coach. He brings the energy everyday. There is no slacking when it comes to him. You know every rep has to to be our hardest cause he is watching every single movement of yours. He makes the team overall better.”

Independence is seven and one on the season and three and one in the what the coach says is the toughest conference around.

“I mean you look at the top of it with Butler, Catholic, Providence and even Rocky River and those guys. Everybody in this conference is going to play a tight end, eleven set, twelve set, and everybody is coming downhill. So we got to be ready for it. We got to be ready for some down hill, old school, run right down your throat type football.”

In Charlotte, Jeff Taylor, Bahakel Sports