Intentionally Set Fire Causes Major Damage at NoDa Home
UPDATE 10:20 p.m.
The cause of the house fire remains under investigation, but fire investigators determined it was intentionally set.
CHARLOTTE — Two people got out safely after a major fire at their home in the 1100 block of E. 35th Street near The Plaza. Firefighters were called around 4 p.m. Wednesday, and took about 30 minutes to control the fire.
A woman shouted “my baby, my baby,” and firefighters rushed into the home thinking another person was inside. Instead, they were able to rescue the family’s puppy “Ice.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation.