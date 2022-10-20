Healthy Headlines: October Is Breast Cancer Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, NC — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Did you know that 1 in 8 women in the US are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime? It is also the second leading cause of death among women after lung cancer.

The good news? 65 percent of breast cancers are diagnosed at an early and localized stage, which has a 5-year survival rate of 99 percent. Getting an annual mammogram is the best and safest way to detect breast cancer at its earliest and most treatable stages.

In this week’s Healthy Headlines segment, Dr. Kimberly Strickland, an oncologist with the Novant Health Cancer Institute, talks about breast cancer and the importance of women taking charge of their breast health.

For more information, please visit novanthealth.org/healthyheadlines.

Watch full interview below: