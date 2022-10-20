Source: Man Points Gun At Several Charlotte Firefighters

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a violent incident that happened as several Charlotte Firefighters investigated a fire in northwest Charlotte.

A source tells WCCB News a man pointed a gun at firefighters at the scene of a fire that broke out last Tuesday at an apartment on Mallard View Lane. No one was hurt. CMPD took that man into custody. Investigators later determined that fire was intentionally set.

A Charlotte Fire spokesperson sent WCCB News this statement regarding the incident:

“Charlotte Fire is concerned about increased gun violence against firefighters and first responders. First responders are on the front line of patient care and service, but research has shown they are also on the front line of exposure to violence. We are grateful for the safety and security that CMPD provides while we are on scene, and we remain diligent to protect our crews.”

CMPD hasn’t released any information about the incident.