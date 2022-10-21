Charlotte Hornets Host The Pelicans In Home Opener

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets hit the court in their first home game of the NBA season Friday night. The Hornets hosted the New Orleans Pelicans at the Spectrum Center.

Hornets fans showed up wearing fan gear and team jerseys. Some fans say in light of the recent DWI arrest of Hornets point guard James Bouknight, they are hoping the team will pull together this season.

“We hope they make better choices, but as a team next man up mentality,” said Hornests fan Jessica Van Tighem.

“It’s going to cause a lot of other players to really have to step up and perform more than they’re used to,” said Hornets fan Dalton Crawford.

The Hornets won their season opener against San Antonio. Their next game at the Spectrum Center will be against the Golden State Warriors on October, 29.