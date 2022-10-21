Christian McCaffrey Traded to San Francisco 49ers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Christian McCaffrey is a Panther no more. The team’s top running back was traded late Thursday night to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a second, third and fourth round draft pick in 2023 and a fifth round draft pick in 2024.

The 26-year-old is familiar with California, having played college ball at Stanford.

He’s the latest Panther to be traded after Robbie Anderson on October 17th, and less than two weeks after head coach Matt Rhule was fired.

That leaves the Panthers with Chubba Hubbard as the likely starter in the backfield for the home game Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Bucs.

Kickoff is set for 1PM.