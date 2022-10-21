Formally Wendy’s Employee Wrongfully Fired Honored By Mt.Holly PD

Mt.Holly, N.C.-

A dream come true for a Gaston County man who was wrongfully fired from his job at Wendy’s had a chance to be a police officer for the day with Mt.Holly Police Department.

On October 20th, Mt.Holly police department Chief Brian Reagan made Dennis Peek a police officer for the day. Peek has downsyndrome and made headlines after he was fired from a Wendy’s where he had worked for more than 20 years. Wendy’s calling the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Peek his job back. Peek decided to retire instead.

For Peek, coming out of retirement for the day was meaningful not only to him, but the Mt.Holly police department. MHPD police Chief Brian Reagan said it’s an honor. “I am just really honored to have him here. To see him happy and walking with him to the car and listening to him say -“I am happy now,” made this whole effort worth it.” said Reagan.

Mt.Holly Mayor Bryan Hough agreed with Reagan saying it was an honor to have Peek dawn blue for a day. “It gives us an opportunity to recognize someone in our community, bring him out of retirement and make him a police officer for the day here in Mt.Holly so we are really excited to here.”

Sgt. Austin Cox said Peek sets an example when it comes to work ethic. “It’s just a reminder of why we all sign up to do this. It’s more than writing a ticket or taking somebody to jail and doing a report. It’s actually making a difference.”

Peek’s sister Cona Turner was with him every step of the way. “It’s melting my heart. It’s tearing me up, he is so excited. It touches my heart because he deserves it, he really does. He deserves to be happy; he deserves to do things like anybody else.”