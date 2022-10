CHARLOTTE, NC — On this Best Friends Foster Friday, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Kilo. Kilo is 2 years old and neutered. He arrived at the shelter on September 1st.

Kilo is available to foster.

To get more information on Kilo or any of the other animals at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.