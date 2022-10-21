Guns Stolen From Home in Lincoln County, Man Charged

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — A Cherryville man is behind bars and has been charged in connection to a home break-in and vehicle theft according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they were called to a home on Long Shoals Road on Wednesday after a relative who lives nearby reported the front door and basement door to the home were open. Deputies arrived on scene and found that several rooms had been ransacked and six guns were stolen. A Chevrolet Surburban was also stolen from an outbuilding they say.

A Be on the Lookout message (BOLO) was sent out to neighboring law enforcement agencies to help locate the stolen vehicle. Deputies say they soon were notified by Cherryville Police that they had a vehicle matching the description pulled over in the Walmart parking lot on NC Highway 150.

The driver of the vehicle was 28-year-old DeBoyce Davis of Cherryville. He was taken into custody and faces several charges including felony breaking and entering a building, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony possession of a firearm. Authorities say a passenger in the vehicle with Davis was interviewed and released.

The stolen vehicle was returned to the owner. Davis is in jail under a $30,000 secured bond.