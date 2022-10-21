Judge Orders Alex Murdaugh To Give An Alibi In Murders Of Wife And Son

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A judge on Thursday ordered disgraced former South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh to provide an alibi in the trial of the murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul. Murdaugh appeared in court and asked to have his alibi stricken, claiming the prosecution didn’t provide the time, date and place the alleged crime happened. But the judge says state has done due diligence and ruled Murdaugh has to give a notice of his alibi saying where he was the time of his wife and son’s death.

Murdaugh’s attorney Dick Harpootlian told the court, “The coroner in his (Paul) death certificate says 9:00. Are they relying on that? Is it broader than that? It is plus or minus 5 or 10 minutes? We don’t know. So, at the minimum they’re playing a game here.”

South Carolina Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters said, “There is a video that shows Alex, present at the scene, despite his denials, with Maggie and Paul at 8:47PM. Not long before their phones cease any meaningful activity. And it’s about 9:06PM when his car fires up and he drives over to Almena’s. So, we’ve made that clear to the defense and they’ve, of course, know the 911 call occurred at 10:06 pm.”

HBO Max is picking up the Murdaugh family murder mystery in a new three-part special. The Murdaugh family name is at the center of a sprawling mystery involving multiple deaths, including the family’s housekeeper. Murdaugh is also being accused of stealing millions from clients and a failed suicide-for-hire scheme. The new three part series Low Country: The Murdaugh Dynasty starts streaming November 3rd on HBO Max.

