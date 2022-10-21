Saturday’s Powerball Jackpot Ranks Top 10 All Time At $580 Million

RALEIGH, NC (News Release) – The Powerball jackpot for Saturday’s drawing climbed into the top 10 in the history of the Powerball game, now worth an estimated $580 million.

Saturday’s jackpot stands at a $580 million annuity that is worth $278.2 million in cash. That represents the tenth-largest jackpot in Powerball’s history.

“It would be amazing to see a lucky player in North Carolina win one of the 10 largest Powerball jackpots in history,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “If you don’t win the jackpot, remember you’ve got eight other ways to win so make sure to check your tickets carefully after Saturday’s drawing.”

As North Carolinians try their luck going for the jackpot, they continue to win lots of other Powerball prizes. More than 30,000 players took home prizes in Wednesday’s drawing and one lucky winner matched four white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000. The winning ticket came from Rosemart on Northwest Maynard Road in Cary.

The Powerball jackpot has already been won five times this year. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

Players can buy Powerball tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com.

Ticket sales from draw games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $2.5 million a day on average for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.