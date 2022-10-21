The Christian McCaffrey Foundation Issues Statement About His Trade From The Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C, — Christian McCaffrey’s trade from the Carolina Panthers to the San Francisco 49ers will have an impact on his contributions to the Charlotte community. The Christian McCaffrey Foundation released this following statement:

“The Christian McCaffrey Foundation was launched in Carolina and supported by the fans and corporations who love that community, and support Christian. Together over the past 2 years, we have helped frontline healthcare workers through 22 and YOU, built a bridge between Charlotte’s Police and local children with 22 TOGETHER, supported our military veterans through 22 and Troops and most recently launched The Logan Project honoring a young Christian fan by putting gaming consoles in children’s hospitals.

All of this would not have happened without the strong and lasting support of all of you. The CMF is forever thankful for the long support throughout the Carolinas. We will continue our efforts there while moving forward to changing lives in our new community in San Francisco.”