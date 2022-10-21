Thousands Show Up To Cast Ballots On First Day Of In-Person Early Voting

RALEIGH, N.C. — Voters turned out by the thousands in the first of in-person early voting across North Carolina. The North Carolina Board of Elections says 135,400 ballots were cast on Thursday. In Mecklenburg County, elections officials say 10,971 people voted in-person. The turnout was about the same as the first day of in-person early voting in the 2018 midterm election.

“We had a solid first day of in-person voting, with very few incidents reported around the state,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We appreciate the hard work of our county boards of elections and poll workers. Let’s keep it rolling, North Carolina voters.”

The in-person early voting period continues through 3 p.m. Saturday, November 5.

Voters may cast a ballot at any early voting site in their county. For sites and hours in all 100 counties, use the One-Stop Early Voting Sites search tool. Also see One-Stop Voting Sites for the November 8, 2022 Election (PDF).

Individuals who missed the regular voter registration deadline on October 14 may register and vote at the same time during the early voting period. Same-day registrants must attest to their eligibility and provide proof of where they live. For more information, visit Register in Person During Early Voting.

When you check in to vote at an early voting site, you may update your name or address within the same county, if necessary.

Sample ballots for the primary election are available through the Voter Search tool.