Mallard Creek BBQ Returns For 91st Year, After 3 Years Cancelled Due To Pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C – For the first time in three years, an election-season tradition returns this week.

The 91st Mallard Creek BBQ will be held Thursday at Mallard Creek Presbyterian Community House.

It’s the first time the event has been held since the pandemic.

Volunteers will cook 7,500 pounds of pork and 1,400 gallons of Brunswick Stew, but organizers say this year there will only be drive-thru and carry out service.