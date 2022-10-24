CMS Posts Lowest Math & Reading Scores In National Report Card

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A national report card on school achievement was released Monday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools posted its lowest scores on record in Reading and Math.

The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) assessment in reading comprehension is given every two years to students at grades 4 and 8, and approximately every four years at grade 12.

The assessment measures reading comprehension by asking students to read selected grade-appropriate materials and answer questions based on what they have read. The results present a broad view of students’ reading knowledge, skills, and performance over time.

CMS is holding a news conference on Tuesday, October 25 to go over its results and provide critical context to the numbers and how they are represented in the district. CMS will also highlight steps needed to bridge the learning gap created by the pandemic.