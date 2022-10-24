Company Offers Buried Alive Experience for $57,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– A Russian company is offering to bury you alive for $57,000. For some it’s a frightening thought, but it allows you participate in your own funeral. The company, Yakaterina Preobrazhenskaya, announced the experience last week.

It says customers who choose to participate will get help with facing fears and dealing with anxiety. There are two packages o choose from. One is an online funeral. for $15,000. The other is the full immersion funeral where you will be buried alive.