Edge On The Clock: Surgeon General Says Employers Need To Boost Mental Health Efforts

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Frito-Lay announced three chip flavors in honor of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. The new tastes are: Adobadas, which features a combination of chili, tomato and lime, Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeno Popper chips, and Wavy Carnitas Street Tacos chips. All three flavors are available nationwide. The World Cup starts November 20th and runs through December 18th.

Plus, new research finds sleep may be just as important to heart health as diet and exercise. But the CDC says a third of U.S. adults report getting less sleep than recommended. The research found people over 50, who sleep five hours or less a night, faced a 30% higher risk of developing multiple chronic diseases, like cancer, diabetes and heart disease. It’s recommended that adults ages 18 and older get seven or more hours of sleep per night.

And, the U.S. Surgeon General is calling on employers to boost workplace mental health and well-being. The report states five essentials are needed for workplace mental health and well-being, including:

-Protection from harm

-Opportunity for growth

-Connection and community

-Work-life harmony

-Mattering at work

The report also noted factors that contribute to an unhealthy workplace include long commutes, unpredictable hours and low autonomy.

