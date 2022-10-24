Halloween Daze And Spooky Knights Happening This Weekend At The Carolina Renaissance Festival

CONCORD, NC (News Release) — Already the Carolinas’ largest costume party, the Carolina Renaissance Festival becomes the place to celebrate Halloween! Enjoy FREE Child Admission with no coupon required for all children ages 12 and under. Free child tickets are available online at www.carolina.renfestinfo.com/buy-tickets with a date selection of October 29 or 30. Children must have a ticket. Adults accompanying children must already have a ticket if the event date has sold out.

Children and parents can enjoy fun and safe trick-or-treating with free treats found at over 100 locations throughout the Festival Village.

Win Free Tickets for a Return Visit (and other prizes too)! Children and adults are also encouraged to show off their Halloween costumes and enter the Halloween Costume Contest! All costumes are welcome! The contest starts at 3:00 at The Haven (beyond the Edgewood Theatre).

In addition, a full day of regular Festival entertainment is complimented by the Knights of the Living Dead zombie jousting challenge happening three times daily throughout Halloween weekend.

