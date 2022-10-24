SALISBURY, N.C. — Livingstone College is addressing safety concerns following a shooting on campus.

President Dr. Anthony Davis announced that they have hired securty experts to review the schools’ safety practices.

Salisbury police responded to a shooting on campus after a homecoming event on October 15. They arrested and charged Talib Kelly days later for the incident. He’s facing several charges including first-degree attempted murder.

School officials say the safety of their students and staff is their top priority.

Davis said that shooting has forced them to reevaluate the college’s safety practices.

The security experts will share their recommendations and an action plan once they’ve finished their assessment.