Real Men Wear Pink Swing Fore A Cure Golf Tournament Raises Over $36,000

CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) — The American Cancer Society (ACS) held its annual Real Men Wear Pink Swing Fore A Cure golf tournament on October 17 at Emerald Lake Golf Course in Matthews. Real Men Wear Pink (RMWP) is an exclusive group of corporate and community leaders who rise to the challenge by wearing pink and raising money to help end breast cancer throughout October.

“What a fantastic day. Our Swing Fore A Cure completely exceeded my expectations,” said David Hess, Harris Teeter’s senior director of meat and seafood and chair of Charlotte’s Real Men Wear Pink. “We sold out of sponsorships, and I am extremely appreciative of all the work that was put forth to raise more than $36,000 for breast cancer research. Many of our Real Men Wear Pink ambassadors and supporters participated in the Swing Fore A Cure golf event, and I am proud to be associated with this fine group.”

The winning team from Sugiyo USA group, comprised of Cory Adcock, Matt Roldan, Travis Rosia and Blake Couick, with a score of 57.

Three Korn Ferry professional golfers (Trace Crowe, David Kocher and Taylor Dickson) added a power play element to the event through “Purchase A Pro” as the tour golfers offered to drive (tee-off) on behalf of participants at three long drives to raise additional funds.

The American Cancer Society is the leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision of ending cancer as we know it, for everyone. While breast cancer deaths have declined steadily in the last three decades, experts say Black women are still less likely to be diagnosed than white women and are 41% more like to die from breast cancer.