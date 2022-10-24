Should The Carolina Panthers Tank The Rest Of The Season?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Star running back Christian McCaffrey is being traded to the San Francisco 49ers. In exchange for McCaffrey, the Panthers will get second, third, and fourth round draft picks in 2023 and a fifth round pick in 2024. Carolina is now set up to re-stack the team during the draft. There is speculation that the team may now tank the season, to secure even higher draft picks.

But interim head coach Steve Wilks say that’s not the case. He says, “No such thing as tanking when it comes to myself and the guys in that locker room.” And, “My message to those guys was, is, don’t allow the outside noise to determine our outcome. And, let’s create our own narrative.” He continued, “I think those guys understand the magnitude of the talent that we have in that room. We just have to continue to believe in one another and built that trust, and go out and execute on game day.”

Speaking of talent, the Panthers host the Tampa Bay Bucs and Tom Brady this Sunday in Uptown.

Coach Wilks, and David Tepper, say the Panthers want to win this season.

Our question of the night: should they? Should the Panthers tank the rest of the season?

This episode features:

WCCB TV’s Morgan Fogarty

WCCB TV’s Kelli Bartik

WCCB News Edge contributor Ashley Anderson